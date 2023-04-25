Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stake Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 115.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gogo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

