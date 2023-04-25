Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 3.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,338,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,178 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $936.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

