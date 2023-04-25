Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,807.53 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,807.53 or 0.09970550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $287,730.15 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00342130 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
