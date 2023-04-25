Grand Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 349,545 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 319,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 209,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,227,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

