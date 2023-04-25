Grand Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 39.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 135,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

