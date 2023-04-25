Grand Wealth Management LLC Invests $142,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

