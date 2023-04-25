Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09. 6,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Read More
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.