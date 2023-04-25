Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

