Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

PNR stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile



Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

