Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Western Digital stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.70. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

