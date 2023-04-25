Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GILD opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

