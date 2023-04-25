Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 982,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 935,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

