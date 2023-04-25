Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,000. Barclays makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 364.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.