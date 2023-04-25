Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,493 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $634.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

