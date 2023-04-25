Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.62 and a 200-day moving average of $310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

