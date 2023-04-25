Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

