Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,135,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.