Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham Technologies Stock Performance
LON:GHT opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £122.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,883.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.99. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 135.55 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.31).
About Gresham Technologies
