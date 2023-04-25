Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

LON:GHT opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £122.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,883.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.99. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 135.55 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.31).

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

