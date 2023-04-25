GYEN Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.09 million and approximately $71,266.22 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

