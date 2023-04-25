Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,431,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 1,054,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.78) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

