Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,315,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039,164. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

