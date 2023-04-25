Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for about 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 288,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.