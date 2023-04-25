Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $855,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. 1,010,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.66. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

