Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.97. 315,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.