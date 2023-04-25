Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 295,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $332,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,052 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,088.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $332,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,088.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,725,223 shares of company stock worth $599,048,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

