Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

