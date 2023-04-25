Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.