Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
