Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.