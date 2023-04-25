Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cormark

Cormark assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

HHRSW stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Hammerhead Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

