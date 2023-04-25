Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €189.45 ($210.50) and last traded at €187.75 ($208.61). Approximately 141,156 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.35 ($208.17).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNR1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($211.11) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €165.70 ($184.11) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($244.44) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($232.22) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($205.56) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €177.56.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

