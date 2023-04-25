Head to Head Comparison: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Salesforce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.99 billion 4.23 $2.95 billion $4.55 19.84 Salesforce $31.35 billion 6.22 $208.00 million $0.21 928.23

NetEase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salesforce. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NetEase has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Salesforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 20.99% 18.49% 11.67% Salesforce 0.66% 4.48% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 0 4 0 3.00 Salesforce 1 12 27 1 2.68

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $108.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Salesforce has a consensus target price of $211.24, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Salesforce.

Summary

NetEase beats Salesforce on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through the following business segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. The Online Game Services segment produces online PC-client games. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. The Cloud Music segment represents revenue from online music services through the sales of membership subscriptions in various content and service packages. The Innovative Businesses and Others segment offers other services, which include

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff and Parker Harris in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

