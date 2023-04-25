Head-To-Head Comparison: Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45% Pacific Ventures Group -15.96% N/A -86.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Pacific Ventures Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $41.99 million 0.01 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Better World Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ventures Group.

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Better World Acquisition and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Better World Acquisition beats Pacific Ventures Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

