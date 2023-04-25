Head to Head Survey: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.46 -$780,000.00 ($0.09) -35.77 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.04 $12.97 million $1.17 8.44

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -0.80% -0.02% -0.01% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.86% 9.36% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BM Technologies and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 200.21%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.