HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.4 %

HSTM stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at HealthStream

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

