Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,420 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

