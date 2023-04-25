Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.59.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
