Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.56, but opened at $72.98. Hexcel shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 193,551 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

