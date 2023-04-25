HI (HI) Price Down 4.9% This Week

HI (HI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. HI has a market cap of $24.28 million and $247,765.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018868 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,908.98 or 0.99885473 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00877999 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $189,763.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

