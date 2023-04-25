High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 12th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:HWO traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 4.54.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
