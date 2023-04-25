High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 12th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:HWO traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

