High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE HWO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.25.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
