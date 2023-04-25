High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HWO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.25.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

