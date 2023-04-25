Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,915 ($23.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($25.98) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.98) to GBX 1,740 ($21.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.35) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,844 ($23.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,739.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,582.15. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,069 ($25.84). The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,776.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,865.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

