HM Payson & Co. Acquires 10,571 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,744,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $509.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,053. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.