HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

