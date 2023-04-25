HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 235,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

