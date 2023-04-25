HM Payson & Co. Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,303 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Polaris worth $31,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.6 %

PII traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. 480,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,398. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

