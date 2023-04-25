HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

IDXX traded down $10.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.45. The company had a trading volume of 90,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,973. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.14 and a 200-day moving average of $441.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

