HM Payson & Co. Sells 23,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.18. 257,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,842. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

