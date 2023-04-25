Honeywell International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

