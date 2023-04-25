Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $767,946.26 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

