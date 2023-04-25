Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.19 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00034633 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $129.19 million and $8.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00131821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,616,588 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

