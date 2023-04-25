Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34-5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.33.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

HUBB stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

